Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 2.1% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $64.90. The company had a trading volume of 91,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,637,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

