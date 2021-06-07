Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. Broadmark Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRMK. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $10.64. 11,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,859. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $11.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

