Brokerages Anticipate Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is $0.04. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,309,659.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,483,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,610,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,152 shares of company stock worth $2,324,148 over the last 90 days. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 615.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 75.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 76,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 42.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COLM traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $101.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,465. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

