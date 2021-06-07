Brokerages Expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,345,449. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.25.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1,986.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

