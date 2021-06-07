Brokerages Expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Cognex reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,300%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $78.31. 677,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,610. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.14. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,924,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,024 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,007,000 after purchasing an additional 693,394 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,058,000 after purchasing an additional 661,764 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth approximately $54,404,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

