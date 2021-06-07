Brokerages Expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. eBay posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. eBay has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $65.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

