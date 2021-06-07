Brokerages Expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will announce $6.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.68 billion. Eli Lilly and posted sales of $5.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year sales of $27.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $27.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $28.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.91 billion to $28.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $20.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.08. The stock had a trading volume of 415,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,542. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.01. The company has a market cap of $212.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,260 shares of company stock worth $22,060,744. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

