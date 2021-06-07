Brokerages Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.99. Oxford Industries posted earnings per share of ($1.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,322,000 after acquiring an additional 50,306 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,467,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.19. 319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.84. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $97.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.77%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

