Brokerages Expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.63 Million

Analysts expect that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will report $342.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $352.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $333.27 million. SLM posted sales of $348.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 73,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SLM has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 5.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SLM by 355.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,395,000 after buying an additional 10,227,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,551 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SLM by 378.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $54,553,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,231,000.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

