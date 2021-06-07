Brokerages Expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Zynex posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZYXI shares. B. Riley lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of ZYXI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.75. 200,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,906. Zynex has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $548.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Zynex by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Zynex by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynex in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 49,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

