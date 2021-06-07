Brokerages Set 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) PT at $24.80

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $109,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,312.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,573 shares of company stock valued at $565,947. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,363 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,499 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,184 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 57,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

DDD traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $31.36. 3,255,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,173,247. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 1.14. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that 3D Systems will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

