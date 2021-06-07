Brokerages Set Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) PT at C$11.89

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.89.

FSZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of FSZ stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$10.54. 193,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,541. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.06. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$8.98 and a 1 year high of C$11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.56.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$166.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 777.78%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

