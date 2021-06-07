Brokerages Set iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Price Target at $17.38

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. 8,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,281. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.93 and a beta of 0.54. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.90.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 2,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,670,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,758 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,982,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,174 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,036,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,735,000 after acquiring an additional 206,492 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $13,421,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,828,000. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

