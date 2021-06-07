Brokerages Set KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Target Price at $20.50

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

KREF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,553,000 after buying an additional 382,002 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $19,900,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 314,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 50,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 433,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 420.22, a current ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.22. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.2663 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.