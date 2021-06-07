Brokerages Set LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price at $95.16

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.68.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,332. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $60.04 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.87%.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.