Brokerages Set nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Price Target at $35.17

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 26,918 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1,935.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 767,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,031,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.13. 542,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,881. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3,250,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

