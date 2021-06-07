Brokerages Set Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Price Target at $109.90

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.90.

Several brokerages have commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,686,000 after buying an additional 72,260 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,719,000 after buying an additional 1,126,585 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,262,000 after buying an additional 173,475 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,178,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,380,000 after buying an additional 156,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,530,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 210,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRI traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.56. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $99.14. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

