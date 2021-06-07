Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.83

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 13151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPYU. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 43.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 308.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 300.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

