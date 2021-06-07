Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stake Trimmed by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,523 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $18,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.75.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $304.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.38. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.46 and a 12 month high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

