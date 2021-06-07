Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) is Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lowered its holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Byline Bancorp comprises approximately 3.7% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 51,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 19,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.26. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner bought 1,200 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,464 shares of company stock valued at $56,790. 37.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BY. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

