Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CFWFF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFWFF traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,584. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

