Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $116.00 to $138.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Camden Property Trust traded as high as $130.33 and last traded at $130.30, with a volume of 13776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.18.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.34, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.