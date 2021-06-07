Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives $21.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

CCJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of CCJ opened at $21.42 on Friday. Cameco has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $59,709,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cameco by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,646,000 after buying an additional 3,144,278 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cameco by 1,726.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,726,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,669,000 after buying an additional 1,631,549 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cameco by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,531,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,934,000 after buying an additional 1,527,082 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cameco by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,399,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,083,000 after buying an additional 1,340,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

