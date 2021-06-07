Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$149.00 Price Target at CSFB

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$151.54.

TSE:CM traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$145.20. 591,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,610. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$130.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$89.42 and a 52 week high of C$146.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.24.

In other news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$124.20 per share, with a total value of C$49,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,818,470.60. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.60, for a total transaction of C$618,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$287,988. Insiders have sold 64,243 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,522 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

