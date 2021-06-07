Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys 1,825 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 149,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,859 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

CMCSA opened at $56.90 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $260.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.