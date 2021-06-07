Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.58. 203,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,335,073. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

