Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Purchases 3,780 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,634,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,573,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,085,000 after buying an additional 153,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Shares of USB stock opened at $60.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

