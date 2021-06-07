Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

NASDAQ CFFN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 348,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.07.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,343,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,455,000 after purchasing an additional 171,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,623,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,622,000 after purchasing an additional 73,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,539 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

