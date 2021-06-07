Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Cardinal Health posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.87. 50,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,108. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.91. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

