Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube Sells 900 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $90,603.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lynne Marie Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $923,677.59.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $225,536.16.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,278 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $524,140.56.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $7.36 on Monday, hitting $106.32. The stock had a trading volume of 299,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,145. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.22. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDLX. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price target on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after acquiring an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,560,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

