Cardstack Hits Market Capitalization of $19.16 Million (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. Cardstack has a total market capitalization of $19.16 million and approximately $362,471.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardstack has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardstack alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00072562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.79 or 0.00982995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.93 or 0.09776314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Cardstack Coin Profile

Cardstack is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Cardstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.