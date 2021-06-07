Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 886,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,345 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Carnival Co. & worth $23,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,882,000 after buying an additional 7,163,335 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after buying an additional 3,825,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $60,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

NYSE CCL opened at $30.54 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

