Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total transaction of $13,787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,551.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $279.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,305. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.34. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.51 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,257,000 after acquiring an additional 114,380 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Carvana by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carvana by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Carvana by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

