Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of IXJ traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $81.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,972. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.94. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.58.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

