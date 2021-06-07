Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,227. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $179.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.