Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 311,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,230 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.54. 3,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,131. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.71. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $48.48 and a 52 week high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

