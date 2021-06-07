Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 289 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $278.66. 2,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,416. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.69 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

