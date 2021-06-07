Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CET. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Central Securities by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 184,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 33,429 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Central Securities by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Central Securities by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Central Securities news, Director Simms C. Browning purchased 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $35,414.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CET opened at $42.17 on Monday. Central Securities Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

