ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.04 Million

Analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will post $40.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $40.07 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $37.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $158.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.67 million to $160.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $172.95 million, with estimates ranging from $171.10 million to $176.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.34 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECOM stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.79. 1,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,752. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $737.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.83.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

