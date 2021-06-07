Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Trading Up 1.7%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) shares were up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 130,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 457,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $5.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05).

About Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce website, third party e-commerce websites, as well as distributors, health practitioners, and various brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.