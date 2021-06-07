Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Holdings Increased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $6,103,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $148.28 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $167.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.