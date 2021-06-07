Chilton Investment Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $7.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,386.43. 26,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,760. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,280.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.