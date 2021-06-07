Chilton Investment Co. LLC Raises Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 249.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 210,936 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 1.4% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.25% of Tractor Supply worth $52,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,959. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.73. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $116.13 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

