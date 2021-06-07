Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 8,168 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 365,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,168 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up about 3.4% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $124,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 63.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $348.40. 619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,819. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $254.07 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $350.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

