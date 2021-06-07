China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.82

Shares of China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.40.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from China CITIC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 6.92%.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

