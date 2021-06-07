Chonk Trading Up 27.2% This Week (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar. Chonk has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $35,624.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chonk coin can now be bought for about $87.18 or 0.00246404 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chonk alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00075615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00026873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.95 or 0.01042771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.14 or 0.10081910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00052994 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.