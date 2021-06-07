Citadel Price Reaches $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 28% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Citadel has a total market cap of $62,282.47 and $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 65.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000161 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

