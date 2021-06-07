CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.94

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.229 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

CITIC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

