CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 34.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. CNO Financial Group has a payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $26.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.43. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.00.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In other news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $69,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,735 shares of company stock worth $2,136,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

