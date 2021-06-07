CoinEx Token (CET) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0633 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $44.85 million and $1.61 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00078079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00026003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.20 or 0.01046374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.39 or 0.10355229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00054870 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

